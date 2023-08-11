MP Government Clears Rs 11 crore For Restoration Of Balwanti River Flowing In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A mega event was organized to mark completion of one year of city council at Jain Dharmashala in Badnawar on Friday.

Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and local MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon was the chief guest of the event.

City council president Meena Shekhar Yadav, vice-president Rajendra Singh Panwar, CMO Manoj Kumar Maurya, councillors and civic workers welcomed the chief guest.

Meena Yadav, in her welcome speech, elaborated on development of the town. The event was presided over by Mahendra Singh Piplipada.

Dattigaon said that city council in its one-year tenure gave massive push to development. Expressing government’s resolve to revive Balwanti River, he said that Rs 11 crore restoration project had been sanctioned.

As a part of SDMF scheme, MLA laid foundation stone of covered drain construction work (from ward no 7 to cemetery gate) at cost of Rs 1.2 crore and also inaugurated road development works in bus stand area.

The event was conducted by councillor Jitendra Sharma while councillor representative Santosh Rao proposed a vote of thanks.

Dharmendra Sharma, Mohan Singh Chouhan and Asha Saraf along with a large number of residents, civic workers were present.

