Rajya Sabha MP From Tamil Nadu Writes Letter To JNU On Of Library For Tamil Studies Centre

Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

Jawaharlal Nehru's (JNU) library, Centre for Historical Studies (CHS) has been in news for some time due to its relocation by the administration. According to various media reports some professors from the University has confirmed that the building will not be shut to accommodate students of Centre for Tamil Studies. Recently the Member of Parliament (MP) from Villupuram constituency, Tamil Nadu, D Ravikumar has requested the Vice-Chancellor of the university to reconsider relocating the library and find a suitable alternative for the Tamil studies centre.

In a letter dated August 8, he mentioned that such a move has generated negative sentiments among students, educators and historians in relation to the Centre for Tamil Studies. The MP has requested the VC, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit to look over the concerns of historians, academics and scholars, reconsider relocating the library, and find a suitable alternative for the Special Centre for Tamil Studies.

"Given your heritage as the daughter of a Tamil Scholar, I trust you can empathize with these sentiments. I also request prompt action in identifying an appropriate location for the Special Centre for Tamil Studies,” the Lok Sabha MP added in his letter.

Ravikumar in the letter recalled his request to establish a Tamil Department at the Central University and appreciated the efforts of the varsity and the Vice-Chancellor to fulfill his request.

"It is important to remember that facilities funded by the public for a specific purpose should not be repurposed without due consideration," he added.

In a statement last week, the JNU administration had said, “Misinformation is being spread in the University that CHS library is being closed… As part of an internal arrangement, the university has planned to relocate the existing CHS Library to the adjoining building… The proposed arrangement would… ensure prudent use of space on campus without affecting academic activities of CHS or any other centre."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)