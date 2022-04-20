Khargone Collector replies to RTI, demolition orders not issued by her

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a latest development related to demolition drive conducted in Khargone after communal violence broke out April 10, Collector Khargone has denied that she gave demolition orders.

The fact came to light after RTI activist and national spokesperson for Trinamool Congress, Saket Gokhale filed questions under the Act. Answering to Gokhale’s questions, SDO (Revenue) Khargone has replied that demolition of houses and shops were done under Bhumi Rajasva Adhiniyam 1959.

The reply says that ‘Collector’s office Khargone did not issue any order on 11 April’, where Gokhale had asked for the copy of order under which the houses and shops were raised on April 11- a day after riots.

In reply to a question asking provisions under which the demolition drive was undertaken, the Public Information Officer who is also the SDO (Revenue), Khargone, says that the encroachments were removed under MP Bhu-Rajasva Sanhita 1959 and under section 248 of the amended Act 2018.

Saket Gokhale has shared the information on social media platforms and said that he will approach court as all actions were done against laws.

Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi said that if the district administration has taken action to remove encroachments then why was the whole action termed as action against ‘rioters’.

“Even in cases of illegal encroachment, the administration first issues notice and then takes action. Government has publicized the action as an action against rioters. This was clear from the statement made by the Home Minister and other BJP leaders,” said the SC lawyer, Hashmi.

He said that he will approach the court in this matter.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:30 PM IST