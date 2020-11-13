Kamal Nath meets Congress high command in New Delhi, discusses defeat in bypolls

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath met AICC president and shared the by-election defeat details with the high command on Friday. This was his first visit to New Delhi to meet the AICC president. The Congress party who was claiming to win all 28 seats in the bypolls could win nine seats. Nath will meet senior party leaders too in New Delhi .

Nath has prepared a shot report of election result. The detail report will be prepared after the compilation of the candidates reports of their defeat. The survey agency will also submit the report. The AICC may call for an explanation from leaders who performed poorly. Nath has already made it clear that he wanted to remain MPCC president till the assembly election of 2023. He also gave the hint that he will leave the post of leader of opposition.