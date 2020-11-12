Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath may prefer PCC chief post to LoP

Former chief minister Kamal Nath is not going to take leader of opposition position and will continue to serve as president of Pradesh Congress Committee, according to highly placed sources in Congress.

That means LoP position will go some other senior leader.

Despite party’s defeat in by-polls, Nath made it clear on Wednesday that he will continue to work in the state and bring Congress back to the power in 2023 assembly polls.

Nath’s decision had reportedly upset many senior leaders, who were eyeing the party president post for long, hoping that the ex-CM will go to national politics after by-poll defeat.

According to sources, with Nath showing no interest in LoP post, it may go to one of former ministers including Dr Govind Singh, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma or to former speaker NP Prajapati.

Earlier, name of Dr Govind Singh was doing the round for the LoP, but following the by-elections, the appointment was put on hold.

After Nath government’s fell in March, Sajjan Singh had strongly criticised BJP leaders and took aggressive posture against it in the last eight months. So, he could be one of the choices for LoP post.

Bachchan also fulfils the qualification for the post as he comes from tribal background and is also a good orator.

Prajapati is also one the leaders who knows how to act in the assembly.

Nath has instructed the party organisational secretaries and general secretaries to prepare the lists of post vacant in the various organisations.

On May 2018, he took the charge of the state as a PCC president and in just four months he raised the party structure till the booth level. He managed to unseat Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CM with win in 2018 elections.

Congress does not have the strong originational structure, which can compete with the BJP in the state. Nath wants to establish a competitive originational structure.

In many places the district presidents, district rural president, block presidents, NSUI and Youth Congress posts are vacant.

NSUI state president Vipin Wankhede had recently won the by-election from Agar and Youth Congress president Kunal Choudhary was elected as a MLA from Kalapipal in 2018 elections.

The ex-CM will going to appoint new person on NSUI and Youth Congress president posts.