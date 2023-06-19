JEE Advanced Result 2023: Toppers Beat Stress By Watching Japanese Animation Series, IPL Matches & Cycling

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Watching Japanese animation series Anime, IPL matches, reading novels and autobiographies, walking and cycling. This is how city’s JEE Advanced 2023 toppers beat stress while preparing for examinations.

Soham Sahasrabuddhe, Sankalp Omkar, Ojas Varshney and Aryaman Rathore obtained high rank in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 whose results were declared on Sunday.

Excerpts

Read Wings of Fire

Soham Sahasrabuddhe, AIR 487: I never imagined that I would be city topper. I studied for 6-8 hours everyday and solved question papers from 2016 to 2022 . I gave equal time to physics, chemistry and maths. I watched sports on TV and read novels and autobiographies to beat stress. I also read Wings of Fire by APJ Abdul Kalam. I kept away from social media. My father Rajesh Sahasrabuddhe is an area manager in a pharma company and my mother Diksha Sahasrabuddhe is a government school teacher.

Interested in coding

Sankalp Omkar, AIR 598: To overcome stress, I watched Japanese animation series, Anime. I studied for 3-4 hours everyday. Studying class notes and taking mock tests helped. I solved old question papers from 2015 to 2022. I want to study computer engineering. This is because I have been interested in coding for a long time. My mother Kiran Omkar is a homemaker and my father Hirendra Omkar is a deputy director in state agriculture department.

Result as per expectations

Ojas Varshney, AIR 613: I focused on NCERT books, solving question papers of previous years and mock tests. I spent time with family and watched IPL matches to beat stress. I kept away from social media except WhatsApp. Recently, I joined Instagram. The result is as per my expectations. My mother Ritu Varshney is a company secretary and father Dr Atul Varshney is a medical doctor posted at Directorate of Medical Education.

Walking, cycling helped

Aryaman Rathore, AIR 696: I want to study computer science or electrical engineering. I devoted 8 to 9 hours for study. To relieve stress, I used to take walk and ride cycle. I was only on WhatsApp to access study material. My father Vishal Rathore is a counsellor and mother Preeti Rathore is a government employee. I got huge support from them and teachers too. The result is as per my expectations.

