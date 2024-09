Jaideep Prasad Appointed In-Charge DG Lokayukta Amid Major Reshuffle Of 15 IPS Officers In Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ADG intelligence Jaideep Prasad was appointed as in-charge director general Lokayukta. The state government issued transfer orders of 15 IPS officers, here on Tuesday. ADG Lokayukta Yogesh Choudhary was appointed as ADG provisioning at PHQ.

DCP Bhopal zone-2, Shraddha Tiwari was shifted to office of commissioner of police. DCP Bhopal Sanjay Kumar Agarwal was made DCP of zone-2. ASP Jabalpur Sonakshi Saxena was appointed as DCP Bhopal, ASP Shiyaz K M was appointed as commandant Hawk force Balaghat. ACP Habibganj Mayur Khandelwal was appointed as DCP Bhopal.

SDOP Berasia Anand Kaladagi was appointed as ASP Jabalpur. ACP Vijayanagar Indore Krishna Lalchandani was appointed as ASP Gwalior. Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Rewa Omprakash was appointed as SDOP Rewa. ASP Bhopal Sarvpriya Sinha was appointed as SDOP Berasia Bhopal.

ASP Ujjain Rahul Deshmukh was appointed as SDOP Ujjain. ASP Jabalpur Aditya Patle was appointed as ACP Vijaynagar Indore, ACP Indore Karandeep was shifted to the office of CP Indore as ACP and ASP Gwalior Anu Beniwal was appointed as SDOP Manawar Dhar.