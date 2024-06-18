Jabalpur’s 12-Year-Old Girl Embarks On A Solo Journey To Kashi Vishwanath After Parents Did Not Take Her Demand Seriously; Found At Varanasi Station

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl embarked on a solo journey from Jabalpur to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Sunday. The girl is a devotee of Lord Vishwanath and had expressed her desire to visit the temple multiple times, but when her family did not take her seriously, she decided to take on the 450km-journey alone.

Police found her at Varanasi Railway Station on Monday night.

The girl is a resident of the Bajpai family living in the ITI area under Madho Tal police station in Jabalpur. Acting on her parents’s complaint, the police began investigating immediately, checking bus stands, airports, and railway stations. They also alerted the GRP (Government Railway Police) in nearby districts about the missing girl.

By Monday night, the GRP found the girl at Varanasi railway station. During questioning, she revealed that she had been asking her family for two years to visit Lord Vishwanath, especially since her father's death two years ago. On Father's Day, she decided to remember her late father by visiting the temple, taking 15,000 rupees from home for the journey.

Upon hearing about the girl's determination, North Central Assembly MLA Abhilash Pandey met the girl's family and instructed the police to take immediate action. He also communicated with Jabalpur Railway Police, Varanasi Railway Station Superintendent, and Varanasi Railway Police. Once the girl was found, the MLA spoke to her over the phone to check on her well-being.