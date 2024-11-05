 Jabalpur Murder: Man Dressed Wife In Jeans & T-shirt After Killing Her; Says 'No Regrets' After Arrest
Jabalpur Murder: Man Dressed Wife In Jeans & T-shirt After Killing Her; Says 'No Regrets' After Arrest

According to information, the incident took place on August 26, in Patharia village of Jabalpur. The accused, Chain Singh (36), confessed to the crime after a strict police interrogation.

Updated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur Man Kills Wife For Second Marriage, Dresses Her in Jeans & T-shirt To Disguise Crime As Suicide | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a man strangled his wife to death for refusing to his second marriage, Jabalpur police revealed the accused's clever plan to conceal the murder.

The accused identified as Chain Singh killed his wife with the help of his father. He took off her saree and replaced with jeans and T-shirt. He, then, packed a bag full of her clothes and threw her body into a river, to disguise the crime as an escape and suicide, the police said on Tuesday.

article-image

Accused went to police station and cried daily 

According to information, the incident took place on August 26, in Patharia village of Jabalpur. The accused, Chain Singh (36), confessed to the crime after a strict police interrogation. Before this he used to visit the police station daily, complaining his wife eloped with someone and asked police to find her.

On November 1, the deceased Rajni’s body was discovered in Hiran river. The post-mortem revealed strangulation as the cause of death. With the evidence, the police intensified their questioning, and Chain Singh confessed to the murder.

article-image

'No regrets' after committing murder

The investigation revealed that Chain Singh wanted to marry another woman, as Rajni could not bear children after ten years of marriage. When Rajni learned about his intentions, she called her mother, Parvati Bai, for support. Parvati tried to persuade Rajni to leave her husband and return home, but Rajni refused.

Chain Singh showed no regret for his actions. He said to the police, "I have no regrets. I proposed a second marriage to her, asking her to stay with us, but she refused, so I killed her."

Regarding the crime, SP Suryakant Sharma said, “After killing Rajni, Chain Singh destroyed all evidence and tried to make it look like a suicide. However, the police conducted a thorough investigation. Both Chain Singh and his father were arrested. They were both sent to jail by the court.

