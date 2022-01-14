Jabalpur: Man kills wife before committing suicide

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife in Jabalpur on Thursday, an official said on Friday.

The man identified as Rajju Choudhary, 32, left a handwritten suicide note in which he accused his wife of infidelity.

According to information, Choudhary, a resident of Kankali locality in Sehora police station area, married to Lalita, 27, around six months ago. It was Choudhary’s second marriage.

In-charge of Sehora police station, Girish Dhurve said that Choudhary’s father had gone to his shop, while his mother was at her daughter’s place.

Choudhary strangulated his wife to death and then, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan, Dhruve said.

“In suicide note, he wrote that his wife loved to another man and was giving him to slow poison. Therefore, he was killing her,” said a police officer, adding that a case has been registered and investigation was on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:38 AM IST