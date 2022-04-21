Jabalpur EOW arrests Jeron CMOs, two deputy engineers of Niwari district on corruption charges

Bhopal/Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing (EOW Jabalpur) has arrested two Jeron CMOs and two deputy engineers of Niwari district in connection with a corruption case, an official said on Thursday.

According to reports, the officials were involved in manipulation of the government-run PM housing scheme. They had removed the names of the real beneficiaries and added the names of their friends.

Superintendent of police (EOW) Jabalpur Devendra Singh Rajput told Free Press that the state government forwarded the inquiry to EOW regarding the scam in PM housing scheme in Niwari district in January this year.

In the primary investigation it was found that as many as 13 government employees were involved in manipulating the scheme norms.

Following which the EOW registered a case under section 420,120-B,467,498,471 of IPC and 7(C) of corruption act and started the investigations.

The SP added that the district collector approved the list of the beneficiaries under the scheme. The government officials including the then Chief Municipal Officers removed the names of 70 beneficiaries and added the names of 125 people into the list. After that they started distributing the money.

Along with this, under the provisions before distributing the amount to the beneficiaries, they had to complete the geo-tagging of their houses. But in this case 55 beneficiaries did not complete their geo-tagging and the officers disbursed the amount to them as well.

Following the investigation, the EOW team arrested the then CMOs Umashankar Mishra, Nawab Singh, deputy engineers Srijan Gupta and Abhishek Singh Rajput.

They were produced in front of the special court in Tikamgarh and they were sent to jail.

