Jabalpur Double Murder Case: Minor Daughter Caught In Haridwar, Her Boyfriend Accused Of Killing Her Dad & Brother Manages To Escape

Jabalpur Double Murder Case: Accused Minor Daughter Caught By Haridwar Residents, Handed Over To Police; Mukul Manages To Escape Once Again | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The minor girl, who eloped with her boyfriend after he allegedly murdered her father and 8-year-old brother in Jabalpur, has been arrested in Haridwar on Wednesday. However, her accused boyfriend, once again, managed to escape.

The police was searching the duo since almost three months.

Accused minor daughter taken into cutsody | FP Photo

Police’s strategy worked

The young couple had constantly been on a move, changing locations in order to hide from police. The Jabalpur cops strategised and put up WANTED posters of the duo in states all across the country. On the basis of the posters, some people of Haridwar recognized them, caught them and handed them over to the police.

However, Mukul, the boyfriend, managed to disappear again, but the girl could not escape and the police took her into their custody.

Mukul, the prime accused | FP Photo

Jabalpur police team left for Haridwar

As per Jabalpur Crime Branch ASP, Samar Verma, “As soon as Haridwar police found her, they contacted Jabalpur police and confirmed the whereabouts of the minor girl. After the identity of the girl was confirmed, Jabalpur SP immediately sent Civil Line police station in-charge Dheeraj Raj to Haridwar with the team. Jabalpur police is about to reach Haridwar and after reaching there, the girl will be questioned about Mukul and efforts will be made to catch him as well.”

The 2 were staying in Haridwar Ashram after being short for money

According to the police, Mukul and the minor daughter had run out of money and were unable to afford hotel accommodation and food, after which both of them were staying in a free shelter in Haridwar. Apart from social media and news, the police also put up posters at various places all over the country, due to which Haridwar people recognized them and handed them over to police.

What was the matter?

On March 15, a railway employee, Rajkumar Vishwakarma and his 8-year-old son were murdered at the Railway's Millennium Colony of Jabalpur and their minor daughter was missing from home.

After the investigation, it was found that Mukul, who lived in the neighborhood, had murdered them and fled with the minor daughter of Rajkumar. The two accused were seen leaving the colony and the city together in the CCTV camera installed at various places. After this incident, both of them had been constantly changing their locations and hiding from police.