 MP Horror: Husband, Wife & Daughter Charred To Death In Datia After Garbage Dumped Outside House Catches Fire; Son Critical
The fire broke out from a heap of garbage accumulated near their house, said Datia police on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
MP Horror: Husband, Wife, Daughter Charred To Death In Datia; Minor Son Admitted In Critical Condition | Pixabay

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family were charred to death on Tuesday evening after a massive fire engulfed their house in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district. The fire broke out from a heap of garbage accumulated near their house, said Datia police on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident pertains to Tigru village under the jurisdiction of Lanch police station of Datia district. Police added that the heap of garbage was lying just below a high-tension electricity line  behind their house. The fire erupted due to a short circuit and spreaded to the entire house of the victims. 

Couple, minor daughter die; minor son critical

Among the three deceased of the victim family, husband, wife and minor daughter were engulfed by the fire. However, the minor son is said to be in a critical condition, as per Lanch Police Station in-charge Shweta Sikarwar.

“The deceased have been identified as the house owner, Viru Karan (37), Viru's wife Saraswati Karan (34) and their daughter Nidhi (9) who succumbed to burn injuries during treatment on Tuesday night,” she added.

Also, the couple's 7-year-old son had suffered serious burn injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital at present.

