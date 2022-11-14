Jabalpur: Ashoka Hall School holds annual concert

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Annual concert, Aladdin- A broadway musical, was organised by Ashoka Hall Junior and Senior School on Saturday. Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh was the chief guest while MLA Vinay Saxena was the guest of honour.

All the guests lit the lamp. The programme then opened to a beautifully choreographed fusion of Shiv Tandav Stotram staged by the students of Class 9. After this, school principal Shailly Pillai gave a PowerPoint presentation on annual report, which underlined the major milestones achieved by the institute.

This was followed by dance performance by Class 1 students and Arabian Nights presented by Class 2 students. Thereafter, Class 4 students presented skit, Aladdin-The Adventurer. UKG 1 and 2 students were also present alongside Class 4 students on the stage.

The audience were left spellbound by the performance after which school authorities gave vote of thanks.