Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Indore-born melody queen Lata Mangeshkar passes away, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute

Born and brought up in Indore, the legendary singer was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai for the past several days because of her deteriorating health condition.
Staff Reporter
Lata Mangeshkar | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has paid tribute to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away today morning.

Born and brought up in Indore, the legendary singer was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai for the past several days because of her deteriorating health condition. She was 92 year old.

“You were an inspiration for generations. Not only the country, but the entire world has lost a legendary singer, today” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
