Indo-China tension: Gwalior Municipal Corporation scrutinises Rs 245 crore contract given to Chinese company

BHOPAL: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement to boycott Chinese products has started showing results. The state government officials have started making lists of Chinese companies working in Madhya Pradesh. The process of clipping Chinese companies to size is expected to start from Gwalior.

The state government could avenge killings of 20 Indian soldiers at Galwan by cancelling contract of Chinese firm Ecogreen at Gwalior. This company had bagged Rs 245 crore contract for Solid Waste Management for Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

Ecogreen Energy is a subsidiary of China Jinjian Environment Holding Company Limited (CJE) that claims to be one of the leading waste to energy companies also listed on Singapore Stock Exchange. It has over 41 waste to energy plants in China and is doing business in several countries.