IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Jabalpur Artist Make Peacock, World Cup And Rohit Sharma's Rangoli

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The entire country is extremely excited about the ICC World Cup final match. The artists and cricket lovers gathered at Vande Mataram Chowk in Jabalpur on Sunday. The artist made the World Cup, National bird Peacock and Rohit Sharma's rangoli.

The people present there hope to bring the World Cup back to the country once again after 12 years. They also expected good performances from Virat, Rohit, and Shami once again.

Ahead of the much-awaited 2023 World Cup final between Team India and Australia in Ahmedabad, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the Indian team well. Modi used X to remind everyone that the country is behind them and express his desire to see them defeat Australia and take home their much-coveted championship.

After going undefeated in the 2023 World Cup, Team India is about to win their third 50-over World Cup championship.

Having defeated the Men in Yellow once during the competition, Rohit Sharma's team, the Men in Blue, will be bursting with confidence. That outcome will give them confidence going into the championship game at the enormous stadium.

Modi, who is expected to mark his presence for the big clash, took to X and wrote:

"All the best, Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well, and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship."

Country engulfed in World Cup excitement

The country is engulfed in World Cup excitement, following poll fever in some of the states. The World Cup final between Australia and India in Ahmedabad is ongoing, and elaborate arrangements have been made for screening at several locations throughout the country.

