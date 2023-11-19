IND VS Aus World Cup 2023 Final: Prayers Offered By 21 Brahmins At Khajrana Ganesh Temple In Indore For Team India's Victory

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prayers were offered to Lord Ganesha at Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore for India's victory in the World Cup on Sunday.

Maha Aarti was performed by 21 Brahmins in the presence of Chief Priest Ashok Bhatt by worshipping Lord Ganesha with rituals, Vedic mantras, and havan. Hundreds of devotees were present in the temple. Everyone prayed to Lord Ganesha for the victory of Team India.

Priest Ashok Bhatt said that India should have a massive victory over Australia in this match.

Rudrabhishek performed in Bhopal

The Sanskriti Bachao Manch at the Maa Vaishno Dham Adarsh Navdurga Temple in Bhopal performed a Rudrabhishek for team India's World Cup victory.

They prayed that Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma would all possess such enthusiasm, putting the World Cup in our control.

Prayers offered at Mahakal temple in Ujjain

Bhasma Aarti was performed on Sunday at Ujjain's Mahakal temple for India's decisive victory over Australia in the ICC World Cup final.

A day before the highly anticipated World Cup Final between Australia and India, special prayers were observed on Saturday at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The temple priests reverently placed pictures of Team India's players close to the Shivlinga during the prayers.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Members of the transgender community in Prayagraj performed a special prayer for Team India's victory in the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/suXKbIVF2f — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

Transgender Community offered prayers in Prayagraj

In Prayagraj, transgender community members offer prayers. The transgender community prayed on Saturday for the "Men in Blue" to win the grand tournament final match against Australia, the five-time World Cup champions.