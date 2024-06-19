In Limbo: BMC's Housing Projects Miss 5-6 Deadline Extensions; 7 HFA Projects Incomplete, Three Under RERA Ban

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Housing for All (HFA) projects are taking a beating in the city as seven out of ten projects are incomplete even after getting five to six extensions, while booking in three have been banned by RERA owing to non adherence to the norms.

The beneficiaries, especially those who applied for EWS Houses, find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place. They have yet not received possession of the houses but the banks have started deducting the EMIs. Many of these beneficiaries are currently living in rented accommodation.

Since 2015, the Bhopal municipal Corporation has launched 10 HFA projects in Bhopal. Out of these, seven projects- Kokta, Malikhedi, Bhanpur Hinotiya Alam, multi-storey at 12 No. bus stop, Ganga Nagar near Rivera township, Bag Mugalia- lie incomplete. Besides, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has banned the BMC from taking bookings for flats in its three HFA projects -Nalkheda, Bhauri and Ratibad as these projects were not registered with the authority.

As per BMC officials, generally the deadline of 24 months to 36 months is given for completion of any project under HFA, however, BMC's 7 projects have surpassed 5-6 deadlines.

All deadline, extension missed

'MiC had given an extension to complete†HFA projects†by May 2023 but still projects are far from completion. BMC gives 24 months to 36 months deadline and additionally extended the deadline with an ultimatum, but still many projects are incomplete.' --- Shabista Zaki, BMC LoP

Financial burden on beneficiaries

'A five year delay has doubled the cost of projects. This is adding to the financial burden on beneficiaries who now have to pay more. Many beneficiaries have not yet received possession of the house but EMIs have already started being deducted by the banks.' --- Yogendra Chauhan, Congress corporator

Contractor changed

'Contractors left the work but we have assigned the project to a new contractor and soon the projects at Baghmugalia, Ganga Nagar and 12 No. bus stop will be completed.' --- Santosh Gupta, BMC supdt engineer (HFA)

12 No. Bus Stop - six extensions have been given and last time MiC had given extension till August 31, 2023 for 12 months.

Ganga Nagar/Shyam Nagar- three extensions given

Kokta- extension given till Dec 8, 2023

Malikhedi- extension given till Dec 31, 2023

Hinotiya-extension- given till Dec †31,2022

Bhanpur- four extensions given. Last given till May 25, 2023