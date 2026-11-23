Husband, Cousin Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Woman In Ashoknagar, Fined ₹25,000 Each | Representative image

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A district court in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar sentenced a man and his cousin to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each for sexually assaulting his wife. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on each convict. The incident took place under the Kachnar police station limits on the intervening night of October 22 and 23, 2025. The court also awarded additional punishment to both convicts for physically assaulting the woman.

Husband Involved Cousin In Crime

According to the prosecution, the husband allegedly sexually assaulted his wife against her will and involved his cousin in the crime. When the woman resisted, both men physically assaulted her.

Following the incident, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on her complaint, Kachnar police registered a case against both men and launched an investigation.

Police Collected Medical And Scientific Evidence

During the investigation, police recorded the survivor's statement and conducted her medical examination. Police also collected evidence from the crime scene and seized the mobile phones of both accused.

After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the two men before the district court.

During the trial, the court examined the survivor's statement, witness testimonies, medical reports, documents and scientific evidence. Based on the available evidence, the court found both men guilty.

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Court Awards 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment

The district court sentenced both convicts to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each under Section 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 each.

The court also awarded six months of additional rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 each under Sections 115(2) and 3(5) of the BNS.

Both convicts will have to undergo further imprisonment if they fail to pay the fines.