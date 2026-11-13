Khandwa's 19-Year-Old ITI Student Mentions 'Death Date' In Instagram Bio, Found Hanging On 11/11; Family Alleges Rape Case Threat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old Industrial Training Institute (ITI) student, identified as Adesh Kanade, was found hanging in his rented room in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Wednesday night. Police said his Instagram bio reportedly mentioned November 11 as his death date. While police were investigating the suspected suicide, his family alleged that two young women had assaulted him before his death. They also claimed that one of the women had threatened to implicate him in a rape case.

नाम:- आदेश कनाडे काम:- आईटीआई छात्र इस लड़के ने अपनी मरने की तारीख अपने Instagram के बायो में लिखी, मृत्यु 11/11 छात्र खंडवा अपने मामा के घर रहकर ITI कर रहा था बताया जा रहा है जब 19 वर्ष छात्र का शव अपने ही कमरे मिला सोचने वाली बात ये हे कि अपनी Death की तारीख कैसे पता चली @grok ये कैसे संभव है बताओ! मृत्यु की तारीख 11/11..... — Abhay jatav Dws 🇮🇳 (@AbhayJatav__) November 13, 2026

Instagram Bio Mentioned Death Date

According to information, Adesh was studying at an ITI and staying in his maternal uncle's room in Narmadapuram Colony.

When the room remained locked, the landlord looked through a window and found him hanging. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Adesh was active on Instagram, where he frequently shared reels about heartbreak and relationships. His bio mentioned June 19 as his birth date and November 11 as his death date.

He had also posted a story about death before the incident. However, it remained unclear when he had updated his bio.

Family Alleges Assault And Threats

Adesh's elder brother, Prateek Kanade, alleged that two young women had assaulted and misbehaved with him at a park near Indra Chowk before his death.

He claimed that their aunt had witnessed the incident and intervened.

Prateek further alleged that a woman working as a lawyer's assistant had threatened to implicate Adesh in rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases.

The family suspected that these alleged threats had caused him mental stress.

Prateek also claimed that scratch marks were visible on Adesh's body and demanded an investigation into mobile phone activity near his room.

Police found no suicide note. The exact reason behind his death remained unclear, and police were questioning relatives and others.