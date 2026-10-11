MP's Ujjain Madhav College Launches Mental Health Chatbot To Screen Students For Stress, Anxiety And Depression | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Saathi Cell at PM College of Excellence Madhav College launched a chatbot on Saturday for early detection of students' mental health and psychological problems.

The interactive chatbot will collect information about stress, anxiety, sadness, examination pressure, family circumstances and relationship challenges through a three-phase screening process.

In the first phase, students will answer 30 basic mental health questions. The second phase will involve detailed questions concerning identified problem areas. If necessary, the third phase will assess stress and depression symptoms using the authorised DASS-21 scale and guide students towards trained counsellors.

Students' identities will remain completely confidential, with only anonymous data accessible to the institution.

Developed under the Spandan Policy by Ankit Singh Bisen, Kanishka Sikarwar and Sunita Kumawat, the chatbot received official verification from clinical psychologist Yashika Khandelwal.

The initiative is designed as a supportive tool for timely assistance rather than a substitute for human counselling.

Principal Dr Kalpana Singh emphasised the importance of mental healthcare and encouraged students to discuss emotional and psychological difficulties openly. She described seeking timely help as a positive and courageous step.

The initiative's central message is: “You are not alone - asking for help is the first strong step”.