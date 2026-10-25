Madhya Pradesh Coaching Centre Rules 2026 Come Into Force, Registration Mandatory Within 90 Days, CCTV And Mental Health Counsellors Required | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has introduced Madhya Pradesh Coaching Centres (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026. This exercise is aimed at regulating coaching centres by keeping the safety and welfare of students in mind.

Under the rules, it is mandatory for coaching centres to go for registration. The government has authorised municipal commissioners, chief municipal officers and chief executive officers of Janpads as registration authorities.

The coaching centres need to have a website on which they have to display the fee structure, exit and fee refund policy.

Similarly, coaching centres have to disclose the number, names and qualifications of tutors, contact details of a mental health counsellor, a list of every programme containing year-wise details of successful students and total enrolled students for the last five years.

They also have to display safety measures, infrastructure and amenities. The minimum educational qualification for appointment of tutor will be a bachelor's degree. Persons convicted of offences having regard to student safety and sustainability will not be appointed as tutors and support staff.

The nearest police station will have to be informed about the list of tutors and support staff, along with details. The centre should have trained security staff and must appoint or engage a mental health counsellor.

The registration will be valid for a three-year period. The coaching centres have to go for registration within 90 days of publication of the rules. In case of a coaching centre having more than one branch, each branch will be treated as a separate entity.

The registration authority can suspend or cancel the registration of a coaching centre with a reasoned order on account of false, incorrect or misleading information. Before taking such action, it will issue a show-cause notice of 15 days.

Student protection norms

In the light of the Supreme Court order, coaching centres are supposed to provide sufficient infrastructure and seating arrangements in proportion to the number of students enrolled.

The rules provide for CCTV cameras, firefighting devices, first-aid boxes and restricting access to rooftops, balconies and other high-risk areas to prevent impulsive acts of self-harm. For divyang students, coaching centres should have certain facilities.

Mental health, career guidance

The rules say that coaching centres must adopt the uniform mental health policy 2026 of the state government.

They have to conduct a follow-up programme every three months with parents and discuss the progress and problems of their wards, if any, and have to appoint or engage mental health counsellors.

Suicides: Every incident of attempted or completed suicide involving a student enrolled in a coaching centre shall be reported to the district monitoring committee within 24 hours of the incident.

Grievance redressal

A district grievance redressal cell will be constituted in every district by the district monitoring committee, which will be chaired by collectors.

The district monitoring committee will set minimum standards regarding infrastructure, safety and welfare of students of coaching centres in the district.

In the meantime, the state monitoring committee will review and monitor implementation of rules in the state and will give a report to the state government.