Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of Harshit Rajput, a 21-year-old college student who died in jail custody, staged a protest by placing his body on Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal on Saturday afternoon. The protesters sat outside Bag Sewania police station and raised slogans against the police and administration, demanding immediate action against the jail superintendent, jailer and other officials they held responsible for his death.
The blockade ended after 75 minutes following police intervention. The family warned of a larger protest and a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence after three days if their demands were not met.
Family alleges negligence in treatment
Harshit, a second-year BCom student and resident of Ishwar Nagar, died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Thursday night. He had been lodged in Bhopal Central Jail for two months.
Shahpura police had arrested him in September in connection with an assault and robbery case. His family claimed that he had no previous criminal record and was falsely implicated.
Harshit's uncle, Bharat Singh Rajput, alleged that jail doctors demanded money for treatment and ignored the student's deteriorating health.
The family alleged that the jail administration failed to provide timely medical care despite repeated applications seeking his hospitalisation.
According to family members, Harshit was suffering from pneumonia. He was admitted to Hamidia Hospital on Wednesday evening after his condition worsened.
Student remained shackled during treatment
A video surfaced showing Harshit on ventilator support with his legs shackled, raising questions over his treatment in custody.
His brother, Ashish Chauhan, also alleged that the police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination on Friday evening without arranging an ambulance.
The family had also staged a road blockade near Polytechnic College on Friday night.