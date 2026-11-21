21-Year-Old Student Dies In Jail Custody In Bhopal, Family Blocks Road With Body, Demands Action Against Jailer | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of Harshit Rajput, a 21-year-old college student who died in jail custody, staged a protest by placing his body on Hoshangabad Road in Bhopal on Saturday afternoon. The protesters sat outside Bag Sewania police station and raised slogans against the police and administration, demanding immediate action against the jail superintendent, jailer and other officials they held responsible for his death.

The blockade ended after 75 minutes following police intervention. The family warned of a larger protest and a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence after three days if their demands were not met.

Uproar over the death of Harshit Rajput, who was in jail in #Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh. His family and local residents placed his body on a stretcher and blocked traffic at Polytechnic Chowk for nearly an hour. They shouted slogans against the jail administration and demanded accountability. The blockade was lifted after police persuaded them to disperse. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 21, 2026

Family alleges negligence in treatment

Harshit, a second-year BCom student and resident of Ishwar Nagar, died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Thursday night. He had been lodged in Bhopal Central Jail for two months.

Shahpura police had arrested him in September in connection with an assault and robbery case. His family claimed that he had no previous criminal record and was falsely implicated.

Harshit's uncle, Bharat Singh Rajput, alleged that jail doctors demanded money for treatment and ignored the student's deteriorating health.

The family alleged that the jail administration failed to provide timely medical care despite repeated applications seeking his hospitalisation.

According to family members, Harshit was suffering from pneumonia. He was admitted to Hamidia Hospital on Wednesday evening after his condition worsened.

भोपाल सेंट्रल जेल में बंद 21 वर्षीय हर्षित राजपूत की इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत का मामला लगातार तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को हमीदिया अस्पताल से स्ट्रेचर पर शव रखकर मुख्यमंत्री निवास की ओर निकले परिजनों द्वारा पॉलिटेक्निक चौराहे पर किए गए चक्काजाम के बाद, शनिवार को एक बार फिर प्रदर्शन की आशंका को देखते हुए पुलिस और प्रशासन की टीम मृतक के घर पहुंची है और परिवार को धरना-प्रदर्शन न करने की समझाइश दे रही है; वहीं परिजनों ने जेल और हमीदिया अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर इलाज में लापरवाही तथा जेल डॉक्टर द्वारा इलाज के बदले पैसे मांगने के गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है, जबकि प्रशासन ने मामले को कस्टोडियल डेथ मानते हुए न्यायिक जांच शुरू कर दी है। #BhopalNews #HarshitRajputCase #CustodialDeath #MPNews #BhopalPolice [Harshit Rajput Death Case Bhopal Police Reaches Family House To Stop Protest, Bhopal Central Jail Inmate Harshit Rajput Custodial Death Judicial Inquiry Begins] — Bansal News Official (@BansalNews_) November 21, 2026

Student remained shackled during treatment

A video surfaced showing Harshit on ventilator support with his legs shackled, raising questions over his treatment in custody.

His brother, Ashish Chauhan, also alleged that the police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem examination on Friday evening without arranging an ambulance.

The family had also staged a road blockade near Polytechnic College on Friday night.