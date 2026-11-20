Youth Congress Protests Outside Meta's Hyderabad Office Over Suspension Of National Leaders' Social Media Accounts | X - Pa1_Patel23

Hyderabad, Nov 20: Youth Congress staged a protest at Meta's office in Hyderabad on Friday over the suspension of social media accounts of its national leaders.

Telangana Youth Congress activists, led by State Party President Jakkidi Shivacharan Reddy, gathered outside Meta's office in Gachibowli on Friday, protesting the suspension of social media accounts belonging to National Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and National In-charge Manish Sharma.

The protesters condemned the action against the two national-level leaders and raised slogans demanding that the accounts of their national leaders be restored.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks about democracy n constitution but his party youth congress leaders attacking META Office in hyderabad. 🤷.Being in Govt these goons attacking institutions & Corporate offices n setting great standards 👌👌 https://t.co/G9rNI3yvKs — Pa1 పటేల్ 🇮🇳 (@Pa1_Patel23) November 20, 2026

Protesters Attempt To Enter Meta Office

The protesters tried to barge into the premises and resorted to vandalism, damaging the flower pots.

Security personnel were seen trying to stop the protesters.

The flash protest triggered tension, following which the police rushed to the spot and detained the protesters.

Youth Congress Demands Account Restoration

The protesters strongly condemned the suspension of the social media accounts of the two national-level leaders and demanded their immediate restoration.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said on a social media platform that IYC's lions stormed Meta's office in Hyderabad.

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"Enough of blocking Opposition accounts and silencing independent voices! Meta must follow India's Constitution, NOT the BJP's orders. Remove restrictions from all accounts within 7 days, or we will shut down your offices everywhere! Stop the censorship. The countdown begins," it added.

IYC also demanded the lifting of restrictions on all opposition leaders', journalists' and influencers' accounts.

IYC Threatens Nationwide Protests

It threatened to storm Meta offices across the country and make it difficult for the company to do business in India. It also vowed to continue the legal fight.

IYC workers also staged similar protests at Meta offices in Gurugram and Mumbai.

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IYC Claims Accounts Were Restored

The organisation said that it took just 10 minutes after IYC workers stormed the Meta office in Hyderabad for the Instagram accounts of the IYC President and In-charge to be restored in India.

"When Youth Congress raises questions, BJP gets uncomfortable. When its voices grow louder, Meta faces questions over selective takedowns. And when IYC takes to the streets, the accounts are suddenly restored. IYC is not going to be silenced," it added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)