Cyclone Akvan Triggers Heavy Rainfall Across South Bengal, Disrupts Normal Life | X

Kolkata: South Bengal on Friday witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day due to cyclone ‘Akvan’.

According to the MeT office, Kolkata, along with seven districts, is still under an ‘orange alert’.

The MeT office has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 20 cm in isolated pockets till Saturday afternoon.

VIDEO | Sunderbans, West Bengal: Heavy to moderate rainfall has been continuing across various parts of South 24 Parganas district under the impact of Cyclone Akvan. Dark clouds have blanketed the sky, while strong winds accompanied by rain are sweeping through the coastal areas of the Sundarbans. Rivers and the sea have also witnessed a rise in water levels, with rough conditions prevailing.In view of the deteriorating weather conditions, the administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Special monitoring is also being carried out to prevent people from entering the water for bathing at major tourist destinations in the district, including Bakkhali and Gangasagar.#CycloneAkvan #WestBengal #Cyclone(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2026

MeT Office Forecasts More Rainfall

“Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 30 to 50 kmph will be seen in Kolkata and adjoining areas. Though the cyclone has turned into a deep depression, it will turn into a depression and low pressure by Saturday. From mid-Saturday, the weather is likely to change,” said the MeT office.

Notably, Kolkata received between 51.6 mm and 63.1 mm of rain. Nadia district recorded the state’s highest rainfall at 91.8 mm.

Chief Minister Reviews Cyclone Impact

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari took stock of the cyclone's impact from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officers were present with him at the meeting.

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The meeting was held through video conference with District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and the Commissioner, Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Officials Directed To Maintain Vigil

The Chief Minister has directed all concerned to ensure coordinated and proactive measures across departments and districts, and the officials have been asked to maintain constant vigil and stay alert as the situation develops.