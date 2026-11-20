Kolkata: South Bengal on Friday witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day due to cyclone ‘Akvan’.
According to the MeT office, Kolkata, along with seven districts, is still under an ‘orange alert’.
The MeT office has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall between 7 cm and 20 cm in isolated pockets till Saturday afternoon.
MeT Office Forecasts More Rainfall
“Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 30 to 50 kmph will be seen in Kolkata and adjoining areas. Though the cyclone has turned into a deep depression, it will turn into a depression and low pressure by Saturday. From mid-Saturday, the weather is likely to change,” said the MeT office.
Notably, Kolkata received between 51.6 mm and 63.1 mm of rain. Nadia district recorded the state’s highest rainfall at 91.8 mm.
Chief Minister Reviews Cyclone Impact
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari took stock of the cyclone's impact from the state secretariat, Nabanna.
The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officers were present with him at the meeting.
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The meeting was held through video conference with District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and the Commissioner, Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
Officials Directed To Maintain Vigil
The Chief Minister has directed all concerned to ensure coordinated and proactive measures across departments and districts, and the officials have been asked to maintain constant vigil and stay alert as the situation develops.