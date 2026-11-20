BJP To Launch 'Seva Doot' Initiative Ahead Of Upcoming Civic Body Elections | File Pic

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held back-to-back meetings with the legislators, state president and other office-bearers on Friday at the state party office and also cautioned party leaders that the party is aware of the developments and asked them to work for the party’s interest before themselves.

The party also decided to engage ‘seva doot’ or messengers ahead of the municipal polls, who will meet common people to see whether they are getting the benefits of ‘double-engine’ governments. During the programme, MPs and MLAs will be assigned different areas to cover outside their own constituencies.

Party Leadership Stresses Discipline And Unity

In the meeting, the leaders were informed that attending party meetings must be the first priority.

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State president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya has already issued a warning to the leaders whose public statements did not coincide with the party’s stand.

Municipal Poll Preparations And Coordinators

Discussions were also held on the municipal elections, which focused on appointing coordinators for municipal corporations and civic bodies.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the state government would appoint coordinators in wards of the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations from December 1 if a stay on civic polls remained in place.

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State’s Industry Minister Tapas Roy said that BJP’s workers will be appointed as coordinators.

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar stated that the Chief Minister and the state government will decide whether coordinators will be appointed in newly made 209 wards or already existing 145 wards.

Core Committee Holds Evening Meeting

Later in the evening, a core committee meeting was held at Anandapur.