Abhishek Banerjee Questioned For 4 Hours At Kolkata's Girish Park Police Station | X - abhishekaitc

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday visited Girish Park police station after he was summoned for his comments against the police.

After being quizzed for almost four hours, Banerjee was seen coming out of the police station but didn’t speak to the media.

Notably, on October 29, Banerjee, while speaking to the media, had alleged that the police were registering false cases against opposition leaders at the behest of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the state government.

Girish Park Police Station has summoned me today in connection with a case alleging that I threatened police officials with facing justice in the days ahead.Before I head there, I thought it would be worth revisiting what BJP leaders have said about the Bengal Police over the years. Here is a short compilation @WBPolice @KolkataPolice. Take a look. 😊 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 20, 2026

TMC And BJP Workers Clash

The Girish Park police station area turned into a battlefield after both TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with each other, and BJP supporters claimed that during the TMC regime, the state had only witnessed ‘corruption’.

BJP MLA Ritesh Tiwari said that Banerjee would have to face the consequences of the ‘bad work’ that he had done.

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High Court Criticises Judiciary Remarks

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court slammed Banerjee again over his comments on the judiciary.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya told Banerjee’s lawyer that Banerjee’s comment on the judiciary was ‘painful’ and ‘unexpected’ as Banerjee is a public representative.

However, the High Court had extended the interim protection of Banerjee till January 29, 2027.