Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly attacking the judiciary.
Justice Krishna Rao directed Banerjee to submit an explanation within 15 days along with the list of judges who were with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and those who were not with the saffron camp. The next hearing is scheduled on December 8.
Remarks Raised During Security Cover Hearing
The remarks given by the TMC Diamond Harbor MP were raised during the hearing of Banerjee’s petition challenging the West Bengal government’s decision to downgrade his security cover from Z-plus to X category.
According to the court sources, while the petition was heard, the counsel of the state government played an audio clip where Banerjee was heard allegedly passing remarks about the judiciary.
The court sources confirmed that the Justice questioned how a public representative made such comments on the judiciary.
Banerjee Says Comments Were Misinterpreted
Speaking on the development, Banerjee said that everyone should be equal before the judiciary.
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“My comments have been misinterpreted. I meant that a section of judges is under pressure from the BJP. I took the example of former High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who in an interview mentioned that he was in touch with the BJP. There cannot be one rule for me and different rules for Nishikant Dubey, Suvendu Adhikari, Biplab Deb who are in the BJP,” said Banerjee.
BJP MP Demands Strict Punishment
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha said that Banerjee should get serious punishment.