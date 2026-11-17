Calcutta High Court Issues Show-Cause Notice To TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Over Remarks Against Judges | ANI

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly attacking the judiciary.

Justice Krishna Rao directed Banerjee to submit an explanation within 15 days along with the list of judges who were with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and those who were not with the saffron camp. The next hearing is scheduled on December 8.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On the Calcutta High Court issuing a show-cause notice, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "3-4 days ago, I stated that a section of the judiciary is operating under influence; I never claimed that they are in collusion with the BJP. A judge asked, "Which judge belongs to the BJP?" Let me clarify: I never said that any judge is a BJP member. What I did say is that they are certainly under pressure from the BJP. That said, many judges remain impartial. However, questions arise when BJP leaders approach the court based on FIRs—leading to court proceedings—yet when fake proceedings are initiated against us, the court does not even grant a hearing. Last year, when Nishikant Dubey claimed that the Supreme Court was responsible for inciting a 'dharmayudh' in the country, no proceedings were initiated against him... Similarly, when Suvendu Adhikari—the former Leader of the Opposition (who is now a Chief Minister, having won through fraudulent means)—would predict the judiciary's stance a week in advance, no contempt proceedings were initiated against him. Furthermore, whenever an FIR was filed against him, the judiciary would declare that no such FIR could even be registered. Then, do we not receive the same treatment? Is it because I am not with the BJP? Would the rules be different for me if I were? I am a member of the opposition and a Member of Parliament. Because of this, the treatment I receive from the judiciary is different. This double standard cannot be allowed to continue in our courts... This raises a question: if the judiciary claims to be neutral, then that neutrality and impartiality should be clearly reflected in its actions." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

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Remarks Raised During Security Cover Hearing

The remarks given by the TMC Diamond Harbor MP were raised during the hearing of Banerjee’s petition challenging the West Bengal government’s decision to downgrade his security cover from Z-plus to X category.

According to the court sources, while the petition was heard, the counsel of the state government played an audio clip where Banerjee was heard allegedly passing remarks about the judiciary.

The court sources confirmed that the Justice questioned how a public representative made such comments on the judiciary.

Banerjee Says Comments Were Misinterpreted

Speaking on the development, Banerjee said that everyone should be equal before the judiciary.

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“My comments have been misinterpreted. I meant that a section of judges is under pressure from the BJP. I took the example of former High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who in an interview mentioned that he was in touch with the BJP. There cannot be one rule for me and different rules for Nishikant Dubey, Suvendu Adhikari, Biplab Deb who are in the BJP,” said Banerjee.

BJP MP Demands Strict Punishment

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha said that Banerjee should get serious punishment.