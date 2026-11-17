Calcutta High Court Initiates Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against Abhishek Banerjee Over Alleged Remarks Against Judges | Representational Image

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, November 17, initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee over his remarks allegedly questioning the impartiality of judges and suggesting that a section of the judiciary was acting under political pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Justice Krishna Rao directed the issuance of a show-cause notice to Banerjee, asking him to explain within 15 days why he should not be punished for criminal contempt. The controversy arose from statements Banerjee allegedly made during a live interview while his petition seeking restoration of Z+ security cover was pending before the High Court, Live Law and Bar & Bench report.

What Did Abhishek Banerjee Say About Judges?

During the interview, Banerjee allegedly claimed that Justice Rao had deliberately delayed hearing his urgent security plea because of political pressure. He reportedly said that his case was listed as item number 16 on the last working day before the High Court’s annual vacation, but the judge heard only 15 matters before rising for the day.

Banerjee also allegedly questioned the independence of a section of the judiciary, claiming that some judges were aligned with the BJP and were acting against the Constitution.

“There are many good judges who have not sold their spine, those who are working really hard to protect the Constitution. But I have no hesitation to say that one class has been completely sold to the BJP,” Banerjee reportedly said during the interview.

Court Takes Strong Exception To Remarks

During the November 12 hearing, Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharyya, appearing for the West Bengal Government, brought Banerjee’s statements to the court’s attention. He argued that the remarks amounted to criminal contempt as they cast aspersions on the judiciary and could prejudice the pending proceedings.

Banerjee’s counsel, however, attributed the statements to his frustration over repeated threats to his life and family. The counsel submitted that Banerjee had faced several attacks and was not receiving adequate security despite the threats.

Justice Rao questioned the allegations against the judiciary and asked Banerjee’s counsel to substantiate the claims.

“Ask your client for a list of judges with the BJP and TMC party,” the judge remarked during the November 12 hearing.

High Court Orders Show-Cause Notice

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Bhattacharyya submitted that there was no scope for issuing a show-cause notice and that the court should initiate a contempt motion.

Justice Rao disagreed with the submission and said, “I am issuing the show cause. It is my view that show cause should be issued.”

The court held that Banerjee’s remarks prima facie interfered with the course of justice and called upon him to explain within 15 days why punishment should not be imposed for criminal contempt.

The proceedings bring the issue of judicial independence and the responsibility of public representatives into focus. While criticism of judicial decisions is part of public debate, allegations of political bias against sitting judges carry serious implications, particularly when the matter concerned is still before the court.

Why Was Banerjee’s Security Cover Reduced?

The contempt proceedings arose during the hearing of Banerjee’s petition challenging the West Bengal Government’s decision to downgrade his security cover from Z+ to X category following the 2026 Assembly elections.

Banerjee alleged that the decision was politically motivated and was taken without an independent assessment of the threats against him. He claimed that his Z+ security cover had been reaffirmed in 2024 but was abruptly withdrawn after the BJP came to power in West Bengal.

The TMC MP told the court that he had faced several attacks, including incidents in which stones, shoes and other objects were hurled at him. He argued that the reduction in security had left him and his family vulnerable to further threats.

His petition sought restoration of Z+ security cover and production of the official records on which the decision to downgrade his protection was based.

What Did The Government Tell The Court?

The West Bengal Government opposed Banerjee’s petition, arguing that security arrangements were subject to periodic review under established protocols and could not be claimed as a matter of right.

The government submitted that Banerjee already had three personal security officers protecting him in shifts. It also said that his residence was covered under the Z+ security arrangements provided to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lives at the same address.

Additional Solicitor General Dhiraj Kumar Trivedi, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the authorities were not required to disclose the reasons for reducing an individual’s security cover.

During an earlier hearing on October 6, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Banerjee, argued that security protection could not be reduced without prior notice or consultation with the person concerned. He maintained that a proper assessment of threat perception was necessary before downgrading security.

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Court Directs Fresh Security Review

In a separate direction on Tuesday, the High Court asked the West Bengal Government’s Department of Home and Hill Affairs to convene a review committee meeting within two weeks to reconsider Banerjee’s request for restoration of Z+ security cover.

The direction came in light of Banerjee’s claims that he had faced repeated attacks and threats to his safety.

The court’s directions leave two issues under consideration: whether Banerjee’s remarks amount to criminal contempt and whether the reduction in his security cover was justified.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 8.