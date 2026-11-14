TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Appears Before Bhawanipur Police In Social Media Post Case, Slams BJP As 'Anti-Bengali'

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | File image, ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday had appeared before Bhawanipur police station and was quizzed for nearly four hours after he was summoned against an FIR for maligning Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Gujaratis in a social media post ahead of Assembly results.

Police sources said that Banerjee’s response is being studied and he might be called again if needed.

'Chor, Chor' Slogans Heard Outside Bhawanipur Police Station

Notably, while he was being quizzed inside, ‘chor, chor’ slogan was heard outside the police station and TMC supporters countered by accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating ‘confusion’ outside the police station.

FIR was lodged against Banerjee on May 27 by one Arnabkanti Das who had alleged that in the social media post, Banerjee had maligned the Gujarati community.

Abhishek Banerjee Says He Will Continue Calling BJP 'Anti-Bengali'

Talking to the media, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that he will continue calling BJP ‘anti-Bengali’.

“Whenever officials have summoned me, I have gone. I am being slapped by various false cases. I am appearing because of the Calcutta High Court’s directive. BJP’s Amit Malviya says that Bengali is Bangladeshi language. Some of them had said that Bengali is not even a language. They (BJP) disrespect the saints of Bengal,” said Banerjee.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee said that even though he is cooperating whenever he is being summoned, Adhikari is not being summoned for ‘taking cash in Narada bribery scam’.

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said, “For the last 10 years at least TMC had heckled the people of the state. Banerjee is not facing half the music. He has forgotten that his ‘aunt’ is no longer the Chief Minister. ‘rassi jal gayi, par bal nahi gaya’.”

Meanwhile, Banerjee is also summoned before Girish Park police station on November 20 for a separate FIR against him over derogatory remarks and threats against a serving officer in the state.