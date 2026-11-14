Bhojpuri Songs At Mumbai Railway Stations Spark Political Row; Prashant Kishor And Chirag Paswan Criticise MNS | File Photo.

Patna: The playing of Bhojpuri Chhath songs at Mumbai railway stations has triggered a political row, with Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticising Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Kishor accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of failing to protect the interests of Hindi-speaking people, while Paswan alleged that Raj Thackeray was promoting regionalism for political gains.

MNS Workers Object To Bhojpuri Chhath Songs At Mumbai Railway Stations

The controversy erupted after MNS workers objected to Bhojpuri Chhath songs being played at railway stations and forced authorities to stop them.

Raj Thackeray later accused the BJP of attempting to create a Marathi-versus-North Indian divide for electoral gains ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor Accuses Raj Thackeray Of Targeting Biharis For Publicity

Reacting to his remarks, Kishor said Raj Thackeray targeted people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to attract media attention. He added that Hindi-speaking people would hold the BJP accountable for any discrimination in Maharashtra.

Kishor also accused the MNS chief of frequently changing his political position to remain relevant.

Paswan said respecting Marathi culture should not come at the cost of ignoring the traditions of North Indians. He also claimed that Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology did not advocate insulting North Indians or promoting regionalism.

He asked the MNS to reflect on what it had achieved through its decades-long campaign around Marathi identity.