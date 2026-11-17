'Constructive & Trusted Partnership': PM Modi Hails Quad's Growing Role At Manila Summit, Calls For Concrete Goals - VIDEO | ANI

Manila [Philippines], November 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Quad as a “constructive and trusted partnership” for India, noting that reconvening the four-nation bloc in Manila, the very city where its officials first met in 2007 and revived their dialogue in 2017, marks an “important milestone” for the grouping.

Addressing the Quad Leaders’ Summit alongside US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Modi underscored the political momentum behind the partnership and expressed confidence that the talks would chart “concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation”.

“Manila and Quad have shared an age-old and special bond,” PM Modi said in his opening remarks. “In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. Ten years after that, in 2017, it was here at this city that we started our dialogue once again. And today, holding a Quad meeting once again at this historic city marks an important milestone.”

Manila, Philippines: At Quad Leaders’ Meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Manila and the Quad have shared an age-old and special bond. In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. Ten years after that, in 2017, it was here at this city that we started our dialogue once again. And today, holding a Quad meeting once again at this historic city marks an important milestone... For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavor that the Quad provides trusted solutions"(Source: PMO India/YT) — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

Modi Highlights Quad's Growing Strategic Partnership

Pointing to sustained diplomatic engagement over the past year, the Prime Minister noted that Quad foreign ministers have met five times since January last year, calling the frequency a “testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership”.

Outlining New Delhi’s priorities within the grouping, PM Modi emphasised tangible delivery across key sectors. “For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies, to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions we will be able to deliver,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister thanked his fellow leaders for their personal commitment to steering the bloc forward and expressed optimism about the day’s deliberations.

“I thank all the leaders for their leadership, their continued support, and their personal contribution to advance the Quad,” PM Modi said. “I am confident that our meeting today will help us in setting concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation.”

Japan Emphasises Free And Open Indo-Pacific

During the same opening session, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, attending her first Quad Leaders’ Meeting, thanked Trump for his efforts and said the Quad would “shape the future of the Indo-Pacific together with our regional partners” by strengthening regional resilience across maritime security, economic security, energy, and critical and emerging technologies.

“It is my great pleasure to participate in the first Quad Leaders’ Meeting for us. I thank you, President Trump, for your efforts. The Quad has always contributed to peace and stability of this region. The Quad will shape the future of the Indo-Pacific together with our regional partners. We would like to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening resilience of countries in the region and promote their freedom to decide for themselves across a wide range of areas, including maritime security, economic security, energy, and critical and emerging technologies. We will deliver results through cooperation that benefits the region. Let’s give further momentum to this strategically important framework of cooperation,” she said.

Albanese Stresses Economic And Security Cooperation

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, recalling that he attended his first Quad summit the day after being sworn in, said the four countries represent something “greater than the sum of just the individual parts”.

“When we work together for our common view in the Indo-Pacific of peace, security, stability, and prosperity, then the world will be a safer and more secure place, and the Quad has a critical role in achieving that. A major part of that is the discussions that we’ll have today also on, uh, our economic futures, which includes the development of critical minerals and rare earths, the AI revolution and the potential for growth and productivity that it represents as well, and how we can shape that rolling out. Our maritime security in this region is particularly important as well. We’re all partners of ASEAN, and therefore it is appropriate that we meet on the sidelines here at Manila. I look forward to building on the work that our ministers have done, particularly the foreign ministers have done, uh, tremendous work in the meetings, as Prime Minister Modi has said, uh, five meetings leading up to this to get really practical outcomes,” he said.

Highlighting discussions on critical minerals, rare earths, maritime security, and the AI revolution, Albanese welcomed the upcoming 2027 Quad business leaders’ meeting as a “practical initiative” to drive private sector growth.

“I think emerging out of this as well, the Quad business leaders meeting that’ll be held in 2027 is a practical initiative to ensure that the private sector can drive the growth and the determination, uh, from decisions that we make as government leaders. As, uh, market-based economies, we want that to occur, and I think that is a very positive initiative and just one of, uh, the positive announcements that will come out of today’s meeting,” he added.

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Quad Expands Cooperation Across Key Sectors

Originally formed in 2007 and revived in 2017, the Quad has progressively expanded its ambit from regional security dialogues to a comprehensive architecture covering health, infrastructure, economics, and emerging technologies.

With today’s summit yielding actionable mechanisms—from private-sector forums to advanced intelligence-sharing bodies—the grouping has underscored its determination to anchor peace, open commerce, and sustainable development across the Indo-Pacific.

Following the conclusion of the Manila meetings, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi, arriving at AFS Palam at midnight.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)