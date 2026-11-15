13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Two Men While Returning From Coaching In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on November 14. The accused allegedly forced the Class 8 student onto a scooter while she was returning home from coaching and took her to an abandoned basement near a dargah, where they sexually assaulted her.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 1:45 pm. The accused allegedly assaulted the girl when she resisted and tried to raise an alarm.

The girl's mother found her later in the evening while searching for her. Following this, her mother and uncle took her to the Bahodapur police station and lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case against the accused, identified as Imran and Aryan, on Saturday night under charges of kidnapping, assault, gang rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both accused are currently absconding.

Girl Was Returning Home from Coaching

According to police, the Class 8 student had left home for coaching around noon on November 14. While she was walking back home around 1:45 pm, Imran and Aryan allegedly arrived on a scooter, stopped her and forcibly made her sit on the vehicle.

When the girl resisted, the accused allegedly assaulted her and took her to an abandoned basement near a dargah.

Accused Allegedly Threatened the Girl

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girl one after the other inside the basement. When she tried to raise an alarm, Aryan allegedly slapped her several times.

They also threatened to defame her if she told anyone about the incident.

Meanwhile, the accused reportedly learned that the girl's mother was searching for her nearby. They allegedly left the girl on the road and fled.

Mother Takes Girl to Police Station

After the accused fled, the girl started walking towards home. On the way, she met her mother, who was searching for her. The girl broke down and narrated the incident to her.

Her mother and uncle then took her to the Bahodapur police station and submitted a written complaint. Police arranged for her medical examination and registered a case against the two accused.

Bahodapur police station in-charge Alok Singh Parihar confirmed that a case had been registered based on the minor's complaint. He said both accused were absconding and efforts were underway to trace them.