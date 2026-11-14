Six Lose ₹13.76 Lakh In Bhopal Cyber Fraud Cases As Scammers Use Fake Bank KYC, Credit Card Upgrades And Insurance Claims | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters continue to target bank customers using new tricks, cheating people in the name of bank know your customer (KYC) verification, credit card upgrades, government schemes and insurance claims.

Six cases of cyber fraud involving a total of Rs 13.76 lakh have been registered at Bagsewania, Shahjahanabad and Bairagarh police stations.

A 46-year-old Saket Nagar resident, Shashank Diwan, was contacted on Nov 13 by a man posing as a bank representative. Under the pretext of credit card upgradation and KYC, the conman asked him to share his mobile screen, following which he lost Rs 2.82 lakh.

A 25-year-old Shahjahanabad resident, Akash Bharke, was cheated by a fraudster posing as a collectorate official. Promising benefits under a government scheme, the suspect got Rs 53,000 transferred from the victim's, his friend's and his sister-in-law's bank accounts.

Shakir Khan of Eidgah Hills lost Rs 25,000 through UPI on Nov 9. In another case, Ajay Pardasani of Bright Colony lost Rs 2.48 lakh from his bank account after his mobile phone suddenly hung.

A 21-year-old student, Anshika Verma, reported that fraudsters cheated her mother by promising a Rs 55 lakh insurance claim against her deceased father's policy. Initially, Rs 4.65 lakh was collected as taxes and other charges.

Later, another fraudster promised to recover the money and revive the policy, extracting an additional Rs 3.07 lakh. Police have registered cases and launched investigations into the bank accounts, mobile numbers and digital transactions involved.