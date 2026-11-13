Bulldozer Action Halted After Five Women Allegedly Consume Poison, 600 Families Get Temporary Relief In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 600 families living in Janta Quarters in Aishbagh, Bhopal, have received temporary relief as the proposed demolition drive scheduled to begin on Saturday has been postponed.

The bulldozer action will not take place on Saturday, said the police commissioner on Friday.

The issue had escalated after five women allegedly consumed poison on Thursday night, reportedly fearing they would be rendered homeless following the proposed demolition of their houses.

Amid growing tension over the issue, police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that Janta Quarters fell under the jurisdiction of the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board.

Kumar said the police would provide adequate force whenever the concerned agency formally requests assistance for carrying out the demolition.

With the demolition drive currently deferred, residents have received temporary relief.

However, uncertainty continues over the future of nearly 600 families residing in the quarters.