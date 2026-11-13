 Bhopal Power Cut November 14: Power Supply To Be Disrupted In Lakshman Nagar, Aakash Garden, Dussehra Maidan; Check Timings
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Bhopal Power Cut November 14: Power Supply To Be Disrupted In Lakshman Nagar, Aakash Garden, Dussehra Maidan; Check Timings

Power supply will remain disrupted in several areas of Bhopal due to departmental work. Affected localities include Lakshman Nagar, Bairagarh, Sehore Naka, Devki Nagar, Ashoka Garden, Shabri Nagar, Siddharth Lake City Colony, BDA Colony and surrounding areas. Power cuts are scheduled between 10 am and 5 pm, with durations varying from two to six hours across different localities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut November 14: Power Supply To Be Disrupted In Lakshman Nagar, Aakash Garden, Dussehra Maidan; Check Timings
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Bhopal Power Cut November 13: Electricity supply will remain disrupted in several areas of Bhopal on Friday, November 14, due to scheduled departmental work. The power cuts will take place between 10 AM and 4 PM, with timings varying across localities. Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Lakshman Nagar, Nirmal Nursery, Old Dairy Farm, Vradh Aashram, Sharda Nagar, Mithhi Govindram School and Sant Hirdaram College.

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: F Ward, One Tree Hill, A New Ward, B New Ward, H Ward, G Ward, Gokuldham, Sadhu Vaswani School and surrounding areas.

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Laxman Nagar and nearby areas.

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Bhainsakhedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Aashram, Visharjan Ghat, Mandi Bairagarh and surrounding areas.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Sehore Naka, Phatak Road, CRP, Nagar Nigam Complex, Station Road, Sewa Sadan, T Ward and Santji Kutiya.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Devki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Seven Shops and surrounding areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Kamal Nagar, Jain Colony, Gas Rahat Colony, 6 Garh, Lal Quarter, Jai Mahadev and Silver State.

Time: 2 pm to 5 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Ashok Vihar, Ashok Samrat, Dussehra Maidan, Antyodaya Nagar, Durga Mandir, Ashoka Garden, Nagar Nigam Colony, Dashmesh Nagar and surrounding areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Siddharth Lake City Colony and surrounding areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Shabri Nagar and nearby areas.

Time: 12 noon to 2 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: BDA Colony, LIG, MIG and HIG.

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Reason: Departmental work

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