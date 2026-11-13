Bhopal Power Cut November 14: Power Supply To Be Disrupted In Lakshman Nagar, Aakash Garden, Dussehra Maidan; Check Timings

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Bhopal Power Cut November 13: Electricity supply will remain disrupted in several areas of Bhopal on Friday, November 14, due to scheduled departmental work. The power cuts will take place between 10 AM and 4 PM, with timings varying across localities. Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly.

Areas & Timings:

Areas: Lakshman Nagar, Nirmal Nursery, Old Dairy Farm, Vradh Aashram, Sharda Nagar, Mithhi Govindram School and Sant Hirdaram College.

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: F Ward, One Tree Hill, A New Ward, B New Ward, H Ward, G Ward, Gokuldham, Sadhu Vaswani School and surrounding areas.

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Laxman Nagar and nearby areas.

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Bhainsakhedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Aashram, Visharjan Ghat, Mandi Bairagarh and surrounding areas.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Sehore Naka, Phatak Road, CRP, Nagar Nigam Complex, Station Road, Sewa Sadan, T Ward and Santji Kutiya.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Devki Nagar, Panna Nagar, Seven Shops and surrounding areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Kamal Nagar, Jain Colony, Gas Rahat Colony, 6 Garh, Lal Quarter, Jai Mahadev and Silver State.

Time: 2 pm to 5 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Ashok Vihar, Ashok Samrat, Dussehra Maidan, Antyodaya Nagar, Durga Mandir, Ashoka Garden, Nagar Nigam Colony, Dashmesh Nagar and surrounding areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Siddharth Lake City Colony and surrounding areas.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Shabri Nagar and nearby areas.

Time: 12 noon to 2 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: BDA Colony, LIG, MIG and HIG.

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Reason: Departmental work