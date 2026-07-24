Kukshi Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man Accused In A Rape And POCSO Case | File Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi Police arrested a 35-year-old man accused in a rape and POCSO Act case during a swift operation conducted under the direction of SP Sachin Sharma.

Acting on the survivor's complaint, police registered Crime No. 317/2026 under Sections 87, 64(1), 65(1) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.

Police identified the accused as Mahendra Yelot (35), a resident of Sutar Mohalla in Kukshi. Officers arrested him, questioned him according to legal procedure, and produced him before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Kukshi Police Station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan led the operation, assisted by police official Anoop Baghel and Head Constable Satish Jariya.

Kidnapping accused held, victim rescued from Maharashtra

Kukshi: Kukshi Police on Thursday arrested a kidnapping accused from Maharashtra's Nandurbar district during a coordinated operation based on technical evidence and sustained investigation.

The accused had been absconding in Crime No 130/2025. During the operation, police traced and safely rescued the victim from Nandurbar before bringing her to Kukshi Police Station.

Based on the victim's statement and evidence collected during the investigation, police booked Suraj Sitole (25), a resident of Sarasut village in Harda district, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. SI Prakash Alawa, SI Bal Singh Thakraw and the Kukshi police team carried out the operation.