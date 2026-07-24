VIDEO Shows Indore Groom Riding Mare Alongside 'Dhol Wale' On Road After Rain Sends Baraatis Home

Indore Groom Rides Ghodi With Just 4 People, Baraatis Disperse Due To Rain; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a groom sitting on a mare (ghodi) went viral on social media, showing him moving ahead without a baraat.

According to information, the clip emerged from near Rajmohalla Square in Indore, where the procession was seen moving towards Malganj.

The unique wedding procession became the talk of the town in Indore, leaving people surprised. However, the exact date of the video has not yet been confirmed.

Watch the video here:

The video shows the groom riding a horse during heavy rainfall, accompanied by only four people. Two drummers, a horse handler and a person holding an umbrella over the groom can be seen in the procession.

Unlike traditional wedding processions that usually include a large gathering of friends, relatives and guests, this baraat appeared almost empty. No family members or friends were visible in the viral video.

The procession also had a DJ vehicle playing the song Pal Pal Na Maane Tinku Jiya. The DJ vehicle was followed by the two drummers and other members of the small group, while the groom continued riding the horse.

The video, said to be from the Rajmohalla area, has sparked discussions online, with users sharing reactions to the unusual sight.

However, details about the groom’s identity, the wedding date and the reason behind the small gathering have not been confirmed yet.

‘Rain dispersed the gathering’

As per locals, the groom was initially followed by his friends, family members and relatives. However, as soon as it started raining, the gathering dispersed to find shelter, leaving the groom with just four people.

The actual reason behind the incident is yet to be identified. However, the clip is being widely circulated on social media, with netizens coming up with several theories.