Hospital Fire Update: Government begins fire fighting, removes three senior officials from posts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dean of Gandhi Medical College, Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital and director of Kamla Nehru Hospital have been removed from their posts after five infants died in the hospital fire incident.

The fire had broken out at the children's ward in the Kamla Nehru Hospital Monday night.

The action came after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday held a meeting with senior health officials and instructed them to take immediate action against those responsible for the incident. Chouhan also instructed all district collectors to check the fire safety equipment of all government and private hospitals of their respective districts.

According to reports, the dean of Gandhi Medical College, Dr Jitendra Shukla, superintendent of Hamdia Hospital Lokendra Dave and director of Kamla Nehru Hospital Lokendra Dave have been removed from their post with immediate effect.

Besides, sub-engineer of Capital Project Administration, Awadesh Bhadauriya has also been suspended from his post.

Though the administration claimed that only five infants died in the fire incident, the opposition Congress claimed that 14 infants had died in the blaze.

Sources said that the post mortem of 10 infants hase been conducted in the past 24 hours.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:01 PM IST