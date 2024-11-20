 High Court Notice Issued Over Alleged Recruitment Bias; Petition Challenges Civil Judge Exam Results
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHigh Court Notice Issued Over Alleged Recruitment Bias; Petition Challenges Civil Judge Exam Results

High Court Notice Issued Over Alleged Recruitment Bias; Petition Challenges Civil Judge Exam Results

AJJAKS seeks cancellation of Civil Judge Recruitment Examination Result-2022. Demands all recruitments through Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Board

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
MP High Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh principal bench of high court at Jabalpur has issued notice to HC registrar and Principal Secretary (law and legal affairs) while hearing a petition over alleged discrimination in recruitments conducted by the high court.

The division bench of Chief Justice  Suresh Kumar Kaith and Justice  Vivek Jain was hearing the petition filed by Anusuchit Jati- Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchai Sangh (AJJAKS). The petitioner has alleged discrimination in all the recruitments carried out by the High Court and demanded cancellation of Civil Judge Recruitment Examination Result-2022.

Read Also
MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra...
article-image

The petitioner also demanded to do away with making 20 marks mandatory in the interview. It also demanded that the Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board should be given the responsibility of conducting all recruitments currently being done by High Court. Petitioner's counsel Rameshwar Singh Thakur presented before court the document stating that in the recruitment of stenographer and assistant grade, the cut-off marks for the unreserved category is 74 and for reserved category it is 88.

Because of this reserved category candidates who secured 75 to 87 marks have been declared failed by the High Court examination cell for the main examination. And 563 general category candidates who secured 74 marks managed to clear the preliminary examination and also proceeded to the main examination and appointments were made thereafter, it was stated in the petition.  

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10, 12 Examinations To Begin From Feb 15, Datesheet Announced; Check Details
CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10, 12 Examinations To Begin From Feb 15, Datesheet Announced; Check Details
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Read Also
MP Woman Demands To End Life By Euthanasia, Alleges Harassment By Chhatarpur Police To Withdraw...
article-image

HC files reply

Petitioner's counsel Rameshwar Singh Thakur said hearing the petition number WP / 8750/2022 which alleged discrimination in the recruitment process, the High Court has filed a reply stating that that result of the preliminary and main examination is declared by considering 50% of the posts of the unreserved category as reserved for the general category candidates

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

High Court Notice Issued Over Alleged Recruitment Bias; Petition Challenges Civil Judge Exam Results

High Court Notice Issued Over Alleged Recruitment Bias; Petition Challenges Civil Judge Exam Results

'GIFT City Important For Making India Global Financial Hub', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

'GIFT City Important For Making India Global Financial Hub', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Rising Pollution Spurs Lung & Eye Infections In Children; Experts Advise Precautions Against Winter...

Rising Pollution Spurs Lung & Eye Infections In Children; Experts Advise Precautions Against Winter...

CM Mohan Yadav Attends Special Screening Of 'The Sabarmati Report'; Declares Film Tax-Free In Madhya...

CM Mohan Yadav Attends Special Screening Of 'The Sabarmati Report'; Declares Film Tax-Free In Madhya...

Woman Jumps Into Well Over Harassment By Man In Madhya Pradesh; Probe Underway

Woman Jumps Into Well Over Harassment By Man In Madhya Pradesh; Probe Underway