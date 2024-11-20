High Court Notice Issued Over Alleged Recruitment Bias; Petition Challenges Civil Judge Exam Results

MP High Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh principal bench of high court at Jabalpur has issued notice to HC registrar and Principal Secretary (law and legal affairs) while hearing a petition over alleged discrimination in recruitments conducted by the high court.

The division bench of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kaith and Justice Vivek Jain was hearing the petition filed by Anusuchit Jati- Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchai Sangh (AJJAKS). The petitioner has alleged discrimination in all the recruitments carried out by the High Court and demanded cancellation of Civil Judge Recruitment Examination Result-2022.

The petitioner also demanded to do away with making 20 marks mandatory in the interview. It also demanded that the Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board should be given the responsibility of conducting all recruitments currently being done by High Court. Petitioner's counsel Rameshwar Singh Thakur presented before court the document stating that in the recruitment of stenographer and assistant grade, the cut-off marks for the unreserved category is 74 and for reserved category it is 88.

Because of this reserved category candidates who secured 75 to 87 marks have been declared failed by the High Court examination cell for the main examination. And 563 general category candidates who secured 74 marks managed to clear the preliminary examination and also proceeded to the main examination and appointments were made thereafter, it was stated in the petition.

HC files reply

Petitioner's counsel Rameshwar Singh Thakur said hearing the petition number WP / 8750/2022 which alleged discrimination in the recruitment process, the High Court has filed a reply stating that that result of the preliminary and main examination is declared by considering 50% of the posts of the unreserved category as reserved for the general category candidates