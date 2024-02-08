Harda Firecracker Factory Blast: Body Of Unidentified Woman Found, Toll Reaches 12 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of an unidentified woman was found while clearing the debris of the firecracker factory in Harda where a blast took place on Tuesday. With this, the death toll has risen to 12. Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, the administration had sealed 15 factories.

On Tuesday morning, a blast occurred in a firecracker factory in Harda in which 11 people died and around 200 got injured. After the incident, the district administration launched a drive against the firecracker factories.

SDM SK Parte told Free Press that a huge amount of debris from the factory and houses was scattered in around half a kilometre radius following the blast.

He said that on Thursday, when the workers were removing the debris, they had found the burnt body of a woman, as a result of which it could not be identified.

He added that as many as five missing complaints are pending with the administration. Earlier, two missing people were found to be safe after their family members had filed a complaint fearing that they had died in the blast.

He informed that after the blast the administration had called in the papers of 15 firecracker factories for checking. During the investigations, it was found that the factories had violated the factory operational norms and therefore they were sealed.

“Because of the blast more than 27 houses have been damaged badly, and the administration had formed two relief camps, in which around 40 people including children have been given shelter”, he added.

Team Formed To Estimate Losses

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A committee has been formed to estimate the losses in nearby areas because of the blast in Harda. Additional collector Nagarjun B Gauda has been appointed nodal officer of the committee. The other members of the team are sub-divisional magistrate KC Parte, Tehsildar Lavina Ghagre and Nayab Tehsilder Roopkala Parmar.

Another team was set up to visit each house in the area to take feedback on the losses. Besides, chief medical and health officer Dr HP Singh set up a temporary health camp to treat the injured.

Power supply to be restored

Collector Rohit Sisonia has directed the general manager of Madhya Chhetra Vidyut Vitaran Company to restore the power supply in Bairagarh area where the power supply was snapped after the blast.