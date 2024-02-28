 Harda Fire: 1.2 Lakh Kg Explosive Material Seized From Factory Owner Rajesh Agrawal, ₹18 Cr Confiscated
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHarda Fire: 1.2 Lakh Kg Explosive Material Seized From Factory Owner Rajesh Agrawal, ₹18 Cr Confiscated

Harda Fire: 1.2 Lakh Kg Explosive Material Seized From Factory Owner Rajesh Agrawal, ₹18 Cr Confiscated

Rajesh Agrawal, who operated the factory filled with explosive materials, now faces severe consequences, including the confiscation of his vast wealth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): After a horrendous blast at Harda firecracker factory clamed a dozen lives, leaving atleast 200 injured, the authorities have confiscated Rs 18 crore from factory owner Rajesh Agrawal on Wednesday.

Also, it has seized 1.2 lakh kg explosive materials from the premises.

The market value of these materials is estimated to be in the millions. This seizure was crucial as it prevented a potential disaster, considering the presence of over 100 tons of explosive materials within the vicinity, which could have led to further devastating incidents.

Read Also
Indore Horror: Man Bludgeons Wife With Brick, Tries To Throw Her Off Balcony As 2nd Wife Cheers;...
article-image
Read Also
MP: Wife Of Indore Paytm Manager Consumes Poison After His Death, Critical
article-image

The administration has taken strict measures against the main accused, Rajesh Agrawal, alias Raju. His properties in Harda, Khirkiya, and Handiya, including lands, vehicles, and shops, totaling to a value of 18 crore rupees, have been confiscated. Further inquiries into his assets in other districts are also underway.

Collector Aditya Singh said that the court has granted permission for the destruction of the confiscated firecracker materials, in accordance with the protocols supervised by experts from the NGT (National Green Tribunal) and Pollution Control Board. This decision ensures the safe disposal of the hazardous materials to prevent any potential harm to the environment and public safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cop & Liquor Story: Drunk Cop Spotted Sleeping With 'Friend' On Handcart Parked At Roadside

MP Cop & Liquor Story: Drunk Cop Spotted Sleeping With 'Friend' On Handcart Parked At Roadside

MP: 'I Built Biggest Hanuman Temple On My Land 12 Yrs Ago, But Never Boasted,' Kamal Nath Slams BJP...

MP: 'I Built Biggest Hanuman Temple On My Land 12 Yrs Ago, But Never Boasted,' Kamal Nath Slams BJP...

Harda Fire: 1.2 Lakh Kg Explosive Material Seized From Factory Owner Rajesh Agrawal, ₹18 Cr...

Harda Fire: 1.2 Lakh Kg Explosive Material Seized From Factory Owner Rajesh Agrawal, ₹18 Cr...

MP: Raised Daughter Since Birth, Divorced Father Now Fights For Her Custody Rights

MP: Raised Daughter Since Birth, Divorced Father Now Fights For Her Custody Rights

Bhopal: Enraged Candidates Stage Protests Over Patwari Recruitment 'Scam', Call Probe 'Unfair'

Bhopal: Enraged Candidates Stage Protests Over Patwari Recruitment 'Scam', Call Probe 'Unfair'