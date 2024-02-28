Harda Fire: 1.2 Lakh Kg Explosive Material Seized From Factory Owner Rajesh Agrawal, ₹18 Cr Confiscated

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): After a horrendous blast at Harda firecracker factory clamed a dozen lives, leaving atleast 200 injured, the authorities have confiscated Rs 18 crore from factory owner Rajesh Agrawal on Wednesday.

Also, it has seized 1.2 lakh kg explosive materials from the premises.

The market value of these materials is estimated to be in the millions. This seizure was crucial as it prevented a potential disaster, considering the presence of over 100 tons of explosive materials within the vicinity, which could have led to further devastating incidents.

#BREAKING | Major Fire At Illegal Firecracker Factory In Harda; Several Reported Trapped #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/4qU4bMCMVV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 6, 2024

The administration has taken strict measures against the main accused, Rajesh Agrawal, alias Raju. His properties in Harda, Khirkiya, and Handiya, including lands, vehicles, and shops, totaling to a value of 18 crore rupees, have been confiscated. Further inquiries into his assets in other districts are also underway.

Collector Aditya Singh said that the court has granted permission for the destruction of the confiscated firecracker materials, in accordance with the protocols supervised by experts from the NGT (National Green Tribunal) and Pollution Control Board. This decision ensures the safe disposal of the hazardous materials to prevent any potential harm to the environment and public safety.