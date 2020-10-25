Happy Dussehra! Only 10 corona deaths in 1 day in MP

Only 10 corona deaths were reported from across the state on Sunday. Covid positive rate was 3 per cent. In all, 15,3127 patients have recovered from Covid -19 so far.

State capital reported 951 positive cases on Sunday, which took the state tally to 1,67,249 positive cases and number of deaths 2,885. Total active cases were 11,237.

The number of people infected with coronavirus continued to grow in some districts. Sagar reported 40 corona positive cases. Betul reported 22 positive cases. Rewa and Satna reported 20 and 15 positives cases respectively.

Indore reported 263 positive cases taking its tally 33,317 and number of deaths to 677. Bhopal reported 213 positive cases taking the total to 23,703 cases and 463 deaths. Jabalpur reported 54 positive cases and its tally went up to 15,436 while Gwalior reported 27 positives taking the total to 12,106 cases.

Health department sent 31,101 samples for testing of which 244 samples were rejected. In the last fortnight, positive rate has been below five and for the last couple of days, it hovered around 3 percent.