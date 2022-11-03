Gwalior: Six booked for attempting to rape minor

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Purani Chhavani police station staff have registered case against six men for attempting to rape a minor girl, police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the Superintendent of police (SP) of Gwalior, Amit Sanghi, issued instructions to Purani Chhavani police officials to probe the matter with immediate effect after the minor approached him.

According to Sanghi, the survivor is a minor girl, a native of Jamahar village of Gwalior. The survivor stated in her complaint that she was returning home a few days back when she was stopped by six men.

The survivor further stated that they took her to a farm located nearby and allegedly attempted to outrage her modesty during which she screamed and tried to alert the passers-by.

Eventually, the mother of the survivor reached the spot. All the accused fled while threatening her with dire consequences.

The survivor while talking to the media alleged that when she approached Purani Chhavani police to lodge a complaint against the accused, the police officials refused to do so after which she approached SP Sanghi at his office and narrated her ordeal.

A case of attempt-to-rape and physical assault has been registered against the accused, Search is on for the accused, said Purani Chhavani police.