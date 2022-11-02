Bhopal: Rape convict gets 20-yr rigorous imprisonment, 10 yrs in jail

Representative Picture |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each in rape case and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Public Prosecutor TP Gautam said, “DNA report came positive and on the basis of it, court awarded 20-year RI in both - Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act. Besides, 10 years imprisonment has also been awarded under Section 366 of IPC.”

A case was registered against Monu Bhilala under Sections 376(2)(n), 376(2)(m) of IPC and Section 5L/6 and 5J/6 of POCSO Act.

On June 29, 2021, victim’s father told Bilkhiria police that his 17-year-old daughter was ill. He consulted doctor who said that daughter was suffering from kidney problem and should be admitted next day. But at night, daughter was found missing at home.”

His daughter was found with accused Monu Bhilala. Bhilala took her to bus stand and left for Rajgarh by bus. Bhilala kept victim on a farm and tied nuptial knot by applying vermilion. Victim was five months pregnant. Before this incident, accused used to visit his house and made relations with victim.

