Bhopal Gas victims launching a month-long campaign to make governments at the state and the centre

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gas victims have launched their month-long campaign to make governments at the state and the centre, honour their promises for additional compensation before the 38th anniversary of the disaster. The organizations shared their plan to hold a peaceful rally in New Delhi on the occasion of the 38th Anniversary of the disaster on December 3, 2022.

“Today we are launching our campaign to remind the governments at the state and centre of the promises made by them regarding additional compensation for the disaster. We will spend the month of November convincing the state government and lead a peaceful rally on December 3, at Jantar Mantar to remind the central government of its promises,” said Rashida Bee, President of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

Questioning the state government’s inactivity on the soon to be heard Curative Petition for additional compensation, Balkrishna Namdeo, President of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangharsh Morcha said, “Why has our Chief Minister did not move a finger on providing correct figures of death and extent of injury to the Supreme Court when he had openly and clearly declared in 2011 that the state government agreed with the stand of the survivors’ organizations on the issue of additional compensation. He had even promised to join a delegation of survivors’ representatives to meet with the Prime Minister on this matter.”

Citing a letter written by the current Chief Minister to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in January 2012 in which the official death count was made to be 15, 342 and not 5295 as presented in the Curative Petition, Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information and Action, said, “In his letter, the Chief Minister had argued for Rs. 5 lakhs to be paid as compensation to each gas-exposed person. What is stopping him from sending a similar letter to the present Prime Minister?”.