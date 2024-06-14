Gwalior SDOP Treats Underprivileged Kids To Lunch In Hotel On Son’s Birthday; Heart-Winning Video Goes Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior SDOP Santosh Patel treated underprivileged kids to a big lunch in a hotel on his son’s birthday. His humble gesture in winning hearts on internet.

He took as many as 50 children and their moms to a hotel in Gwalior via tonga. After a joyful ride, it was time to cut cake. The SDOP and his family sat down with the underprivileged kids on the same table for an exuberant lunch. The visuals of the party has surfaced on social media and the people are praising his efforts and his care towards these underprivileged kids.

Social Media sensation

SDOP Santosh Patel is also very active on social media where he is seen doing a lot of social work and helping the needy. Sometimes he is seen taking an elderly person to the hospital in his car, and other times he sends elderly couples home in his vehicle.

Patel again came into limelight when he sent a Nepali teenager who came to Gwalior and was lost. Patel got a lot of praise and love from netizens.

The police officer also made a reel of the event and posted it on the social media platform Instagram.

Why did he celebrate it this way?

The life story of Santosh Patel is nothing short of a plot of a bollywood movie. Patel's childhood was full of hard work and poverty, he knows what these kids are going through and wanted to celebrate his son's first birthday by making these kids happy.