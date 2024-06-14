NEET PG 2024: Students Get Anonymous Calls Promising Seat In Exchange Of ₹ 20K To ₹1 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

MP: Cyber Thugs Promise NEET PG Aspirants Of Passing Exam In Exchange Of Money; Several Jabalpur Students Fall In Trap | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At the time when NEET UG results are caught in controversy, NEET PG exams too remain unspared.

With NEET PG exams around the corner, cyberthugs in Jabalpur are reported to have become active only to lay traps for the applicants. It is said that these cybercrooks have gotten their hands on students' data via their registration forms.

Several students have complained that they received anonymous calls promising them seats in exchange for Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and many of them even took the bait.

Thugs call on alternative numbers

What’s even more shocking is that the fraudsters have the alternative contact numbers of the students and even have the data regarding those who are pursuing their MBBS from different states.

Many candidates have fallen prey to their tactics and have transferred money to the back accounts specified by the fraudsters in hopes of securing their admissions to the NEET PG courses.

This is also a matter of concern about how the fraudsters found the student's data, which is supposed to be confidential.

How did they convince the students?

Since clearing the NEET exam is essential for admission to postgraduate programs, many students have fallen prey to the cyber thugs. As per the complaints of 3 victim candidates who refuse to reveal their identities, they had transferred Rs 50k, 30k and 25k respectively after falling in their trap. However, they lost all contacts with the accused after sending the money.

The victims include students from various cities across the country whose NEET PG preparation is underway.

Regarding the matter, Additional SP Suryakant Sharma stated that a group of fraudsters is actively cheating NEET PG aspirants by promising them passing marks in the exam through phone calls. Hence, he urged candidates not to fall for such scams and advised them to seek help from the police or cyber cell if they come across such situations.