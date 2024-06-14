MP June 14 Weather Updates: Monsoon To Enter State Via South By June 18; Heat Grills Eastern MP

MP June 14 Weather Updates: Monsoon To Enter State Through Southern Regions By June 18; Eastern MP Suffers Excess Heat | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the monsoon season approaches, several districts in Madhya Pradesh are experiencing pre-monsoon activities, with changes in weather patterns observed across the region.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) a senior scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran, there is an active presence of a western disturbance, trough line, and cyclonic circulation system over the state. These weather phenomena are causing gusty winds, rainfall, and thunderstorm conditions in the state.Similar weather is expected to persist for the next few days.

As per Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, the monsoon could potentially arrive in the state by June 18, which may enter from the southern regions of the state.

Alerts in state:

Thunderstorms & Rainfall: Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat have been put on orange alert for thunderstorms and rainfall.

Thunderstorm: Bhopal, Jabalpur, and other districts have been issued yellow alerts for thunderstorm conditions.

Heat Waves: On the other hand, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli may experience hot winds, indicated by a yellow alert.

A part of MP suffers excess heat

On Thursday, weather changes were witnessed in several districts including Rajgarh, Guna, and Dewas, among others. Meanwhile, some areas like Singrauli recorded high temperatures, with Singrauli being the hottest at 44.8 degrees Celsius. Other hot cities included Sidhi, Rewa, Shahdol, Satna, Khajuraho, Gwalior, Katni, Umaria, and Chhatarpur.