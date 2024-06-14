 MP June 14 Weather Updates: Monsoon To Enter State Via South By June 18; Heat Grills Eastern MP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP June 14 Weather Updates: Monsoon To Enter State Via South By June 18; Heat Grills Eastern MP

MP June 14 Weather Updates: Monsoon To Enter State Via South By June 18; Heat Grills Eastern MP

Alerts have been issued for various districts across the state. Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat have been put on orange alert for thunderstorms and rainfall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
MP June 14 Weather Updates: Monsoon To Enter State Through Southern Regions By June 18; Eastern MP Suffers Excess Heat | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the monsoon season approaches, several districts in Madhya Pradesh are experiencing pre-monsoon activities, with changes in weather patterns observed across the region.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) a senior scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran, there is an active presence of a western disturbance, trough line, and cyclonic circulation system over the state. These weather phenomena are causing gusty winds, rainfall, and thunderstorm conditions in the state.Similar weather is expected to persist for the next few days.

As per Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, the monsoon could potentially arrive in the state by June 18, which may enter from the southern regions of the state.

Read Also
MP: Child Marriages Up 75% In Indore, FIRs Lodged After A Decade, State Among Worst Hit In Nation
article-image

Alerts in state:

Thunderstorms & Rainfall: Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat have been put on orange alert for thunderstorms and rainfall. 

Thunderstorm: Bhopal, Jabalpur, and other districts have been issued yellow alerts for thunderstorm conditions.

Heat Waves: On the other hand, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli may experience hot winds, indicated by a yellow alert. 

Read Also
MP: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As Truck Overturns While Attempting To Save Deer In Jabalpur
article-image

A part of MP suffers excess heat

On Thursday, weather changes were witnessed in several districts including Rajgarh, Guna, and Dewas, among others. Meanwhile, some areas like Singrauli recorded high temperatures, with Singrauli being the hottest at 44.8 degrees Celsius. Other hot cities included Sidhi, Rewa, Shahdol, Satna, Khajuraho, Gwalior, Katni, Umaria, and Chhatarpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP June 14 Weather Updates: Monsoon To Enter State Via South By June 18; Heat Grills Eastern MP

MP June 14 Weather Updates: Monsoon To Enter State Via South By June 18; Heat Grills Eastern MP

MP: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As Truck Overturns While Attempting To Save Deer In Jabalpur

MP: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As Truck Overturns While Attempting To Save Deer In Jabalpur

MP: Villagers Heave Sigh Of Relief After Capture Of Tiger That Killed Man In Raisen

MP: Villagers Heave Sigh Of Relief After Capture Of Tiger That Killed Man In Raisen

MP: 5 Die, Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In Datia

MP: 5 Die, Over Dozen Injured As Tractor Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In Datia

World's Best School Prizes 2024: Two CM Rise Schools From MP Among Top 10

World's Best School Prizes 2024: Two CM Rise Schools From MP Among Top 10